Mars Furthers Sustainability Journey With New Venture

CHICAGO — The snacking division of Mars Inc. entered into a three-year partnership with the Unreasonable Group LLC to create "Unreasonable Food," a global initiative focused on supporting rapid-growth companies positioned to redefine food systems through more regenerative, inclusive and equitable future of food.

The collaboration supports the Mars Net Zero Roadmap and Mars Snacking's sustainability journey.

"More than 25% of global greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity can be attributed to the way we produce, process and package food," said Daniel Epstein, Unreasonable Group CEO. "As one of the world's largest food companies with some of the world's most admired brands, Mars Snacking… is uniquely positioned to put that statistic where it belongs — in a museum."

Unreasonable Food will focus on four distinct pillars:

Shaping the Future of Food; Improving Farmer Livelihood; Transforming Food Supply Chains; and Reimagining Sustainable Packaging.

These focus areas are designed to identify, and then accelerate, the areas Mars believes can make a meaningful and differentiated impact given the company's global business footprint and operations.

Each year, Unreasonable will search its network of investment funds and pipeline partners to identify, privately invite and unite growth-stage entrepreneurs best positioned to profitably solve sustainability challenges. Selection of these ventures will be a mutual decision between Unreasonable Group's team and Mars Snacking.

Over the course of the three-year partnership, Unreasonable Food plans to build a portfolio of approximately 40 solutions uniquely situated to future-proof and solve the food company's key sustainability challenges.

The first cohort of select ventures and mentors will be announced later this spring, and join Mars Snacking's first Unreasonable Food program for a week-long gathering to align growth-stage founders with mentorships from both the Mars Snacking global leadership team and the Unreasonable Group.

Mars unveiled the Net Zero Roadmap, an open-source action plan to achieve net zero emissions, last year. The plan includes a new target reviewed by the Science Based Targets Initiative to cut emissions by 50% by 2030, from a 2015 baseline, with a pathway to Net Zero by 2050.

"Mars is committed to improving sustainability and quality of lives throughout the food supply chain — our brands and their global communities have the reach and scale to make meaningful impact, helping shape real change," said Gulen Bengi, chief growth officer, at Mars Snacking.

Colorado-based Unreasonable is an international company that supports a fellowship for growth-stage entrepreneurs, channels exclusive deal-flow to investors, and partners with some of the world's leading brands to ensure a more just future. The 387 ventures in the Unreasonable Fellowship operate across more than 180 countries, have collectively generated $10 billion in revenue, raised $13 billion in financing, and are positively impacting the lives of more than 1,434,646,829 people.

Headquartered in McLean, Va., Mars Inc. is a global, family-owned business. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, the company produces well-known brands, including Ben's Original, Cesar, Cocoavia, Dove, Extra, KIND, M&M'S, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas.

Mars is also creating a better world for pets through its global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services, including AniCura, Banfield, Bluepearl Linnaeus and VCA.