Mars Debuts Global Research & Development Hub

CHICAGO — You’ve probably never considered how the candy you stock in your convenience store is transformed from a sweet idea into the wrapped and boxed confections that line your store’s shelves. And your candy-loving customers likely don't give much thought to how those crunchy peanuts get inside Peanut M&M'S or how those nutty nougat layers end up covered in chocolate in always consistently-sized Snickers bars.

Those are just two of the "secrets" Convenience Store News was on hand to hear during the Jan. 18 grand opening of Mars' Global Research and Development Hub on its Goose Island campus in Chicago, the global headquarters of the company's snacking business.

"The Future of Snacking" was the theme of the event, which kicked off with opening remarks from Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking. "This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the epicenter for the kind of groundbreaking research and development that will shape the snacking category for generations to come," he told the crowd.

"Innovation has been at the heart of our success for over 100 years, and this significant investment reaffirms our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve,” he continued. "With an assembly of trailblazing associates, pioneering partnerships that ignite our creativity and unparalleled technology at our fingertips, we will continue to push boundaries in our relentless pursuit of delivering extraordinary experiences for our consumers around the world."

Building on Clarke's remarks, Chief Procurement, Sustainability and R&D Officer Amanda Davies discussed how the facility will play a pivotal role in helping the company achieve its Net Zero Roadmap and other Mars sustainability goals. The world-class facility, designed with sustainability top of mind, will be powered 100% by renewable energy that is fossil-fuel free and covered by renewable energy credits from Mars' wind farm in Ford Ridge, Ill.