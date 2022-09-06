Mars Makes Product Lineup Available for Same-Day Delivery With Instacart

McLean, Va. — Mars Inc. and Instacart are teaming up to offer same-day delivery of more than 40 Mars brands.

Based in McLean, Mars' portfolio encompasses confectionery, food and pet care products. The company's entire portfolio will now be available via Instacart.

According to Mars, the collaboration comes at a time when consumers increasingly look for ways to save time during the day. Now, they will have access to their favorite Mars brands straight from their smartphone or laptop, the company stated.

"At Mars, we are consumer obsessed and know today's savvy consumers are shopping on digital platforms like Instacart for choice, convenience, and time-saving benefits. Our innovative partnership with Instacart enables Mars to continue to reach consumers where they choose to shop," said Kelly Goering, vice president of sales at Mars. "Offering our entire selection of Mars products on Instacart allows consumers to shop for the snacking and food brands their families and pets love most."

Reaching 90 percent of households in North America, Instacart delivers from more than 70,000 stores in more than 5,500 cities.

"Online shopping and same-day delivery are critical for brands looking to accommodate consumers' busy schedules," said Kasey Jamison, senior director of brand partnerships at Instacart. "From snacks and treats to pet food, we're excited to help Mars enhance its consumers' shopping experience by offering a flexible, fast, and hassle-free way to shop."

San Francisco-based Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 800 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace. More than 60,000 Instacart shoppers are employed by the company.

Mars is a global, family-owned business. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, the company produces some of the most well-known brands, including Ben's Original, Cesar, CocoaVia, Dove, Extra, KIND, M&M's, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas.

The company also aims to create a better world for pets through its global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services, including AniCura, Banfield, Bluepearl, Linnaeus and VCA.

Delivering Across Categories

Instacart is just one among many third-party delivery partners whose platform services multiple industries and categories. Skipcart, a white-label delivery startup that provides same-day and on-demand delivery, offers delivery across a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, grocery, restaurants, retail, electronics, point-of-sale systems, automotive and pharmaceuticals.

As Convenience Store News recently reported, 7-Eleven Inc. is reportedly acquiring Skipcart. The acquisition would give the convenience store retailer the ability to compete directly with delivery providers including DoorDash and Gopuff — both of which the company currently has partnerships with.

In addition to 7-Eleven, other partners listed on Skipcart's website include Albertsons, United Supermarkets, Panda Express, Five Guys, Freshii and Hooters.