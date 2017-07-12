Mars Wrigley Confectionery Selects N.J. as U.S. Headquarters

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. has announced its decision to base its U.S. headquarters in New Jersey, utilizing existing offices in Hackettstown, as well as a new location in Newark.

The company's global headquarters will remain in Chicago, while its U.S. headquarters making the transition to New Jersey by July 2020.

"Mars is proud to have a strong legacy and future across both New Jersey and Illinois. Expanding in New Jersey will enable the continued growth of our U.S. business," said Berta de Pablos Barbier, president of Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. "We are fully committed to working with all of our associates to support them through this transition."

Opening an office in Newark gives Mars an opportunity to return to its roots, the company stated. More than 75 years ago, Mars opened its doors in Newark when M&M'S candies were first created in 1941 as military rations during World War II. The company moved to Hackettstown in 1958 to accommodate growth.

By July 2020, there will be approximately 500 associates working in Newark and approximately 1,000 associates in Hackettstown. The company will continue to invest in its office and manufacturing facility in Hackettstown.

Mars will also continue to employ thousands of associates across Chicago and Illinois, including Mars Wrigley Confectionery's global headquarters and Mars Food's U.S. headquarters, in addition to several manufacturing sites.

"Over the past year, we've been focused on creating Mars Wrigley Confectionery in the U.S. to better serve our customers, address consumer trends and accelerate growth opportunities in the vibrant U.S. confectionery category," de Pablos Barbier added. "Creating U.S. offices in New Jersey will allow us to keep driving growth, while also positioning us to retain and attract the future talent needed for our continued success."

In October 2016, Mars announced plans to create Mars Wrigley Confectionery. The segment brings together century-long heritages of Mars Chocolate and Wrigley. Combined, some of the company’s most beloved brands include: Snickers, M&M'S, Dove, Twix, Doublemint and Extra gum, Skittles and Starburst.