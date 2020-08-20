Mars Wrigley to Launch Digital Platform Enabling Virtual Trick-or-Treating

NEWARK, N.J. — Like all holidays and other cultural events in 2020, Halloween will look a little different this year, so Mars Wrigley is ensuring consumers enjoy the festivities with the launch of Treat Town, an app-based digital experience for families to virtually trick or treat for real candy.

The virtual Halloween portal will launch at midnight on Oct. 1 and will offer consumers the ability to create personalized spooky avatars, customized Halloween decorations for their in-app door, and the ability to "knock" on the doors of friends and family across the country.

"The virtual Mars Wrigley Treat Town Halloween experience demonstrates how we're reinventing our business to bring better moments and more smiles to consumers," said Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America. "Our Mars Wrigley team pivoted quickly to save the traditions and celebrations of Halloween."

Participants will earn candy credits in the app that can be redeemed for real Mars Wrigley products through national retail partners, online and/or in-store. Users can visit www.Treat-Town.com starting Aug. 19 to sign up.

Additionally, Mars Wrigley's 2020 candy lineup includes a sharpened portfolio of everyday favorites, classic Halloween varieties and new treats:

M&M'S, Snickers, Twix, Skittles, Starburst, 3Musketeers and Milky Way are widely available in multiple pack types;

The return of Zombie Skittles, M&M'S Ghoul's Mix and M&M'S Glow-in-the-Dark packaging; and

New M&M'S Chocolate Popcorn and M&M'S Creepy Cocoa Crisp.

For the 74 percent of parents who say Halloween is more important than ever as a well-needed moment to look forward to, Mars Wrigley is also partnering with the National Safety Council to develop guidelines for safe, fun ways to celebrate Halloween and enjoy seasonal festivities and traditions responsibly during the pandemic.

With $40 billion in annual sales, Mars Wrigley produces some of the world’s most loved brands, including Dove, Extra, M&M'S, Milky Way, Snickers, Twix, Orbit, Pedigree, Royal Canin, Skittles, Uncle Ben’s, Whiskas, Cocoavia and 5.