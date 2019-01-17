Maryland Gets Its First Rutter's Store

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's opened its 73rd convenience store and its first in the state of Maryland.

The new Rutter's is located at 9210 Woodsboro Pike on Route 194 in Walkersville, a northern suburb of Frederick, Maryland's second largest city.

As the first location within the state, the store will introduce Rutter's and its fuel, food and dairy products to the Maryland convenience market, the company said.

"We are happy to announce expansion into our third state," said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter's. "Maryland is a natural progression for us in our growth plans. Actually, the Pennsylvania-Maryland line is a mere 19 miles from our corporate office. Walkersville is the first of seven locations currently planned for the Maryland market in the near future."

The 7,500-square-foot store features:

A full restaurant that has café seating for 30;

A menu highlighting fresh and local ingredients;

Breakfast served 24/7 with items such as build-your-own breakfast sandwiches complemented by 30-plus free toppings;

Signature specialties like chicken pot pie, BBQ beef short ribs, battered cod sandwiches and the famous Route 30 burger for lunch and dinner; and

Specialty lattes, cappuccinos and more at the coffee bar.

The store also has free Wi-Fi, large restrooms and beverage coolers showcasing more than 600 cold drinks.

Outside, drivers can gas up at 10 fueling stations and three dedicated high-speed truck diesel fueling stations. Fuel options include flex fuel and unleaded 15, in addition to the standard regular, mid-grade, premium and auto diesel. High-speed truck diesel and in-lane DEF are available for trucks and commercial vehicles.

The store will employ 50 people and operate 24 hours a day.

A grand opening event will take place Feb. 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hartman will cut the ribbon after presenting three local charities with donation checks. Attendees can enjoy food samples from the menu, promotional giveaways and more.

York-based Rutter's operates 73 c-stores in central Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland.