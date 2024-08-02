 Skip to main content

Massachusetts Legislation Levels Competitive Playing Field for Lottery Sales

A new law legalizing online lottery includes several protections for convenience stores.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
A person filling out a lottery ticket

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed new legislation into law that helps level the lottery playing field between brick-and-mortar stores and online. 

The legislation legalized a new online lottery, iLottery, and includes several key protections advocated for by the convenience store industry to protect brick-and-mortar businesses and create a competitive landscape when the new system is rolled out, according to the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA).

"Through our hard work and advocacy, we are proud to see that many key protections for our store operators were included in the new legislation passed this week by the legislature," said Peter Brennan, executive director of NECSEMA. "Simply moving the state lottery online without any consideration for the impact on local store owners would have been catastrophic. We are grateful that the legislature included these vital protections to help our store owners remain competitive in the face of evolving technologies."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

NECSEMA officials were among the industry voices that offered testimony and worked with the Massachusetts legislators as they crafted the new legislation.

[Read more: New England Retailers Launch Campaign to Fight Generational Tobacco Bans]

Among the protections for store operators included in the new law are:

  • The creation of a stakeholder Lottery Modernization Committee, which will include several industry representatives, including a member of NECSEMA and a licensed sales agent from a brick-and-mortar store;
  • Allowing brick-and-mortar stores to accept debit card payments for lottery;
  • Requiring all iLottery apps to include a search function to point customers to local stores;
  • Requiring strict age verification for iLottery; and
  • Requiring the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission to implement promotional activities to encourage the purchase of lottery tickets, games or shares through licensed sales agents. 

"Our stores are essential small businesses that provide food, drinks, fuel and other products and create employment in our communities," Brennan said. "We look forward to working with the lottery commission to build upon these provisions for brick-and-mortar stores in order to help our industry remain competitive as technology improves while allowing operators to continue providing jobs, goods and services in our neighborhoods."

Stoughton-based New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association represents and promotes the interests of more than 1,700 convenience store and service stations across New England by providing members with legislative and regulatory advocacy on key issues and valued services for all members, including resources, networking, training and educational programs.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds