Massachusetts Legislation Levels Competitive Playing Field for Lottery Sales

NECSEMA officials were among the industry voices that offered testimony and worked with the Massachusetts legislators as they crafted the new legislation.

Among the protections for store operators included in the new law are:

The creation of a stakeholder Lottery Modernization Committee, which will include several industry representatives, including a member of NECSEMA and a licensed sales agent from a brick-and-mortar store;

Allowing brick-and-mortar stores to accept debit card payments for lottery;

Requiring all iLottery apps to include a search function to point customers to local stores;

Requiring strict age verification for iLottery; and

Requiring the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission to implement promotional activities to encourage the purchase of lottery tickets, games or shares through licensed sales agents.

"Our stores are essential small businesses that provide food, drinks, fuel and other products and create employment in our communities," Brennan said. "We look forward to working with the lottery commission to build upon these provisions for brick-and-mortar stores in order to help our industry remain competitive as technology improves while allowing operators to continue providing jobs, goods and services in our neighborhoods."

Stoughton-based New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association represents and promotes the interests of more than 1,700 convenience store and service stations across New England by providing members with legislative and regulatory advocacy on key issues and valued services for all members, including resources, networking, training and educational programs.