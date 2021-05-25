Mastering On-Demand Delivery

Outsourcing Delivery

C-store operators have a few delivery options available to them depending on the amount of money, time and resources they have available or are willing to dedicate to delivery.

The first option, and what many operators gravitated toward in the beginning of the pandemic, is partnering with third-party services such as Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub or Instacart.

“The potential reasons to go with a third-party include [that] there is a user base already there; it’s ease of start-up because the technology already exists; and they handle the driver management, which decreases a c-store’s risks,” said Kay Segal, founding partner of Business Accelerator Team, a convenience retailing consultant company based in Phoenix.

In April 2020, one month after lockdowns started in the U.S., Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc. announced a partnership with Grubhub to provide delivery from 390 of its c-stores, offering a variety of its MTO made-to-order menu items and Sheetz Bros. Coffee. In August 2020, both MAPCO, a c-store chain with 348 locations based in Franklin, Tenn., and QuickChek Corp., the Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based operator of more than 150 c-stores, announced partnerships with DoorDash. QuickChek began offering its entire foodservice menu through the app.

Also in August 2020, ExxonMobil connected its branded wholesalers to DoorDash, Grubhub, Instacart and Uber Eats to enable household deliveries starting that month; and 7-Eleven Inc., which has been offering delivery through its proprietary 7NOW delivery app (launched more than two years prior), expanded its delivery options by partnering with Postmates, DoorDash and Google Food Ordering. Stripes Convenience Stores, owned by 7-Eleven, also added its Laredo Taco Co. foodservice concept for delivery through Favor Delivery in Texas.

“Having other people drive your product takes a lot of the management and short-term risk out because you don’t have to worry about insurance, staff or who owns the vehicles, but the retailers have to pay for being on the service. The service takes a portion of the sale, and then the customer pays extra, too,” Segal noted.

In fact, being part of the third-party apps can get “pretty expensive,” especially when participating in more than one, according to Paytronix’s Taylor. Therefore, it is important for retailers to do research and figure out which apps are the most popular in their region.

“Make sure there is a good regional presence and usage of the brand and, in some cases, it might be better to choose a local provider rather than a big name,” he said. “What is the point of having your brand on Uber Eats if only 1 percent of your surrounding area uses it?”

A big benefit of using third-party apps is the opportunity to tap into a new customer base that a c-store chain may not already have. In many cases, these apps have loyal users and with COVID, there has been a huge spike in their usage. However, the challenge for a c-store operator becomes turning these new customers into loyal customers who come back for more.

“Think about these programs as customer acquisition tools — it’s a new set of eyeballs that wouldn’t normally see your brand, and since retailers are paying a decent amount of money to be on these platforms, there needs to be a plan in place to convert them to come to your website or store directly,” Taylor advised.

For example, if a chain is using DoorDash for delivery, employees should add a flyer

to every bag that either directs the customer to the chain’s own website for ordering if that’s available, or offers a discount code or coupon for the location, he said.

One of the downsides of not taking on e-commerce for delivery in-house is that the customer and the data are owned by the third-party provider, as Matthew Carinio, vice president of strategy and consulting at digital growth agency Hathaway, pointed out.

“The challenge with third-party is the loyalty between the c-store and their customers goes away and that loyalty relationship is now controlled by the third-party service,” he said. “Strategically, the biggest value of digital is data, but if a third-party is acting as the intermediary, that data never gets to you, so you are losing the long-term value of that digital channel.”