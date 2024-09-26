 Skip to main content

Maverick Travel Center Gets New Owner

The all-cash transaction did not include an existing fuel contract.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Maverick Travel Center logo

SANTO, Texas — Maverick Travel Center is changing hands.

In an all-cash transaction, Maverick owner Burt Shield is selling the travel center and property to prominent figures in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The sale did not include an existing fuel contract, providing the buyers with the opportunity to optimize future fuel operations.

Maverick, which is situated at 14100 South Highway 281 in Santo, experiences heavy traffic and serves as a one-stop destination for food, fuel and Texas souvenirs. According to the company's website, the site boasts:

  • 10 acres of land with a dog and horse walk
  • Dedicated 9,000 square feet of genuine Texas-made products
  • RV parking
  • Chevron-branded fuel at the forecourt
  • Two restaurants, including Taco Casa and the Maverick Grill
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Under new ownership, the center is well positioned for continued growth in the evolving travel center market, according to Marcus & Millichap Inc., which exclusively represented Shield in marketing the property.

[Read more Small Operator news here]

"This was a significant deal," said Ameer Adel, associate at Marcus & Millichap. "It was important to meet the needs of both the seller and the buyers, and I'm grateful for the strong relationships we built during the process. The property holds personal meaning for me, as I used to stop here as a kid. Working with my colleague, Jacob Luna, helped us overcome challenges and ensure a successful outcome."

The buyers expressed satisfaction with the transaction, noting their confidence in the process and the strong working relationship with all parties involved. They also praised the seller as a respected professional, adding that his presence throughout the transaction was valued, the brokerage firm stated.

Marcus & Millichap is a national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in more than 80 offices. The company closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion.

Santo-based Maverick was founded in 2011.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds