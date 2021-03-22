Maverik to Celebrate National Burrito Day on April 1

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik Inc. will celebrate National Burrito Day on April 1 by offering all customers a deal of $1 off all BonFire burrito purchases. Additionally, 5,000 randomly-selected Adventure Club and Nitro loyalty program members will receive a free burrito.

Customers can check the Maverik mobile app the day of the giveaway to learn if they have received a digital voucher for a burrito.

The convenience store retailer, known as Adventure's First Stop, offers a wide selection of premium burritos made with high-quality meats, a three-cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone and cheddar, cilantro rice and scratch-cooked beans, all rolled into a large tortilla.

Maverik's breakfast burritos are made with hash browns, fried eggs and a variety of ingredients such as chorizo, sausage and bacon. Its signature M.O.A.B. burrito, aka the Mother of All Burritos, features huge servings of ham, bacon, sausage, eggs and hash browns. Lunch burritos offer a flavorful, substantial meal on the go packed into an 11-inch tortilla, with choices including Steak Bandito, Sweet Pork and Buffalo Ranch.

The $1 off all BonFire burritos deal will be extended to all Adventure Club members that present an Adventure Club or Nitro card at the time of purchase.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates more than 360 locations across 11 western states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.