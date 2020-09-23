Maverik Celebrating 92nd Birthday With 92-Cent Product Deals

SALT LAKE CITY — To mark its birthday this year, Maverik Adventure's First Stop is giving its loyal customers presents, not the other way around.

As part of its 92nd birthday celebration, the convenience store chain is offering loyalty members some of its most popular items for only 92 cents. From midnight to 10 p.m. on Sept. 30, Maverik stores across the Intermountain West region will offer fan-favorite selections at the special price including, 1-liter Brisk Iced Tea, Coca-Cola Energy, any size coffee, and the pink sugar cookie bar.

Additional items will be available for buy one, get one for 92 cents including regular size candy, CheezIt, and Maverik Adventure Fuel 1.5-ounce jerky sticks.

"Celebrating our 92nd birthday with a 92-cent selection of customers' favorite tasty treats is a fun way to honor the day. We also want to take this birthday opportunity to thank customers for their loyalty over the years," said Chief Adventure Guide Chuck Maggelet.

The birthday deals will be extended to Maverik Adventure Club loyalty members that present an Adventure Club or upgraded Nitro card at the time of purchase.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates more than 350 locations across 11 western states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.