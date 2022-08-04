Maverik Continues Expansion Into California

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop welcomed customers in West Sacramento. This is the retailer's second location in the state.

The 6,132 square-foot location will feature certified truck scales, truck and RV lanes, self-checkout registers, and a full line-up of fresh made-to-order food offerings.

This past fall, the adventure-themed retailer opened its first store in California in Oroville, Calif.

"Our first California store opening in Oroville last October was well received by travelers in the area and we could not be more excited to continue our expansion in the state," said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide at Maverik. "Our West Sacramento store will bring a new and unique shopping experience to the community, and we look forward to serving even more California customers."

To optimize customer experiences various in-store contactless payment technologies, including Venmo, Paypal, and Apple Tap to Pay, are available.

Guests heading to nearby outdoor activities and attractions like the Sacramento Wildlife Bypass Area, Knight's Landing Sportsmen's Club for hunting and fishing, the Sacramento River, and the University of California, Davis campus will experience the adventured-themed store, according to the retailer.

They can tap into the feel of adventure inside the store with panoramic photos and maps of the area's outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps, and soda fountains.

The West Sacramento store also offers Maverik's premium BonFire food made to order, featuring fan favorites like burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches and salads.

This summer, the retailer has made its BonFire food offerings a priority. They feature premium, hardwood-smoked meats, including burnt ends and pulled pork. Smoked meats are now available in made-to-order items like tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads, and highlighted several staple dishes, as Convenience Store News reported.

"Among the many BonFire food options, Maverik's new premium meat selection will make you want to get off the highway," said Ryan Boothe, Maverik's senior director of foodservice, said in May. "We're showcasing high-quality meats prepared with natural hardwood slow smoking, the richest smoky flavors, texture, and natural juices."

Entering a New State

Maverik's location in Oroville just east of Highway 70 marked the retailer's entry into its 12th market when it began ringing up customers in October. The 5,951 square-foot location features certified truck scales, an RV dump, high-flow fuel court, and a full line-up of fresh made-to-order food offerings.

That location serves guests heading to nearby outdoor activities and attractions like Lake Oroville, Thermalito Afterbay, Feather River and the Oroville Wildlife area

"Maverik is the spot to energize your body and fuel your vehicle before heading out on your favorite adventure, and we're excited to offer a new and unique shopping experience within the Oroville area," Maggelet said at the time. "We're thrilled to mark Maverik's entry into the 12th western state and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities to serve even more California customers."

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates nearly 400 stores in 12 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.