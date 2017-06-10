Maverik Toasts Boyd's Coffee as Foodservice Supplier of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik Inc. named Boyd's Coffee as its 2016 Foodservice Supplier of the Year for elevating its coffee experience and introducing the convenience store chain's first barista program at its flagship location in downtown Salt Lake City.

Prior to the opening of the barista café, the teams went on an origin trip to gain a deeper understanding and connection with where their coffee comes from.

"The Boyd's team was integral in the installation, training, and execution of the Barista program," said Lauren Hancey, category manager for Maverik. "Not only did they plan every piece of the Maverik trip to the coffee region of Columbia, but they took the journey with us and gave valuable insight allowing us to experience the sights and sounds and experiences in one of the most exciting coffee regions."

Portland, Ore.-based Boyd's Coffee was founded in 1900 and provides coffee, tea and other beverages to c-stores, restaurants and hotels.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from one of our customers and believe we match Maverik's mission of going beyond the ordinary to deliver exemplary customer service and innovation," said Jeffrey Newman, CEO of Boyd's Coffee.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik currently operates 300 convenience stores across 10 states.