Maverik's Newest Collaboration Celebrates Adventure

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop teamed up with Swire Coca-Cola USA to bring Maverik fans both a limited-edition collector Coke can and a chance to win up to $20,000 cash.

The custom soda can will bolster Maverik’s "Happy Camper" grand sweepstakes, which will award one winner a 2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Cargo Van, $20,000 and an America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. The van also comes with all the bells and whistles, including a custom interior, kitchenette, storage, mini fridge, induction cooktop, MOAB bed and mattress.

"We're excited our ongoing partnership with Swire Coca-Cola is helping bring even more adventure experiences to our customers across the Intermountain West," said Joey Hobson, vice president of marketing at Maverik. "We look forward to rolling out yet another awesome activation with Swire Coca-Cola and the National Park Foundation this summer."

Beginning March 13, the Maverik Adventure Coke Can will be available while supplies last at all Maverik stores in 12 states. Customers purchasing select Coca-Cola products, including the custom can, will be able to earn bonus entries to the "Happy Camper" sweepstakes running through Sept. 26. Customers can win by entering Trail Points through their Maverik loyalty account and one winner will be randomly selected to win the grand prize.

"This is the second time Swire Coca-Cola has served as the presenting sponsor of Maverik's biggest annual sweepstakes," said Katie Lattanzi, vice president of convenience retail at Swire Coca-Cola. "As the local bottler throughout much of the western United States, we're proud to offer a can that fuels the adventurous spirit of those who enjoy the beautiful great outdoors."

To begin earning Trail Points and sweepstakes entries, customers can join the Adventure Club by downloading Maverik's digital app.

Headquartered in Draper, Utah, and employing more than 7,200 associates, Swire Coca-Cola produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola and other beverages across parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates 400 locations across 12 western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.