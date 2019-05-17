Maverik's Restrooms Earn Top Marks for Cleanliness in Six States

SALT LAKE CITY — As millions of Americans hit the road for the summer driving season, they'll be looking for the cleanest of restrooms for pit stops.

GasBuddy's latest study found that gas station restroom cleanliness ratings have improved 6 percent since 2017. However, clean, quality restrooms continue to be a concern for motorists on the road. According to the study, 40 percent of travelers fear needing to use the restroom but not knowing where to find a clean one, an increase of 3 percent from the previous year.

Among the cleanliest of restrooms is Maverik Inc., who flushed out the competition by claiming the top spot in six states — the most out of any other brands — including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, according to GasBuddy's 2019 summer travel study.

Wawa Inc. and QuikTrip Corp. tied in second, followed by Irving Oil, Kwik Trip Inc., Sheetz Inc. and Sinclair Oil, each topping the list in three states.

While Maverik captured the most states, Texas-based Buc-ee's clenched the top spot with the highest-rated gas station restrooms in the nation.

"The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle," said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. "In fact, companies like Maverik and Sinclair respectively doubled and tripled their share of states with the top-rated restrooms in the span of a year, further proving the competition is overflowing at gas station restrooms nationwide."

