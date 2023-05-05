05/05/2023
Sponsored Content
Maximize Your Loyalty Program ROI
New independent national research that examines how both consumers and executives view current loyalty programs.
C-stores allocate 10% of their budgets to loyalty spend despite the difficulty of maximizing ROI. Your customers want Amazon-level loyalty experiences, but you have one big challenge to overcome: you need better data.
PayiQ's eBook presents this problem by looking at new, independent research on executive and customer attitudes towards loyalty.