McDonald's Unveils Small Format, Beverage-Led Concept

CHICAGO — McDonald's fans have a new kind of restaurant to visit that is out of this world: CosMc's, a small-format, beverage-led concept that was inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, according to the company.

The first CosMc's location opened in Bolingbrook, Ill., Dec. 1 as part of a limited test. A handful of additional outposts are planned for the coming months, McDonald's said.

The CosMc's menu is designed to seamlessly blend new otherworldly beverage creations with a small lineup of food that includes a select few McDonald's favorites to boost customers' moods into the stratosphere. The lineup is rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts, according to the company.

Customers can choose from a range of specialty lemonades and teas, blended beverages and cold coffee. Options include the S'mores Cold Brew, Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Tropical Spiceade, Blueberry Ginger Boost and Churro Frappé, among other items. Customization options like popping boba, flavor syrups, energy or Vitamin C shots, and more let visitors make their drinks their own.

The prepared food menu includes savory offerings like the Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces, plus desserts like the Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae, Caramel Fudge Brownies and more.

CosMc's offers a seamless digital and drive-thru experience, enabling customers to use dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices during the ordering and payment process, with guided exploration and customization along the way. Drive-thru pickup windows are assigned once their orders are ready.

McDonald's plans to open approximately 10 CosMc's pilot locations by the end of 2024, including across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas.