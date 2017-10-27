McDonald's Will Introduce New Value Menu in Early 2018

OAK BROOK, Ill. — McDonald's will roll out a new value menu that includes items priced at $1, $2 and $3 each in early 2018.

During an Oct. 24 earnings call with investors, company executives acknowledged that it has been a challenge to draw in value-minded customers since McDonald's ended the Dollar Menu in 2014, reported Business Insider.

Since then, McDonald's has experimented with promotions such as $1 beverages and the McPick 2. The new menu would be its first move to recreate a national value menu.



An alleged McDonald's insider posted on the Twitter account "McD Truth" that the planned menu "has the potential to be bigger than [all day breakfast]."

Reportedly, nearly all of the chain's franchises have agreed to carry the new menu.

Oak Brook-based McDonald’s USA LLC serves more than 25 million customers daily at 14,000 U.S. restaurants.