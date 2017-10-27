Press enter to search
Close search

McDonald's Will Introduce New Value Menu in Early 2018

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

McDonald's Will Introduce New Value Menu in Early 2018

10/27/2017
McDonald's sign

OAK BROOK, Ill. — McDonald's will roll out a new value menu that includes items priced at $1, $2 and $3 each in early 2018.

During an Oct. 24 earnings call with investors, company executives acknowledged that it has been a challenge to draw in value-minded customers since McDonald's ended the Dollar Menu in 2014, reported Business Insider.

Since then, McDonald's has experimented with promotions such as $1 beverages and the McPick 2. The new menu would be its first move to recreate a national value menu.


An alleged McDonald's insider posted on the Twitter account "McD Truth" that the planned menu "has the potential to be bigger than [all day breakfast]."

Reportedly, nearly all of the chain's franchises have agreed to carry the new menu.

Oak Brook-based McDonald’s USA LLC serves more than 25 million customers daily at 14,000 U.S. restaurants.