McKee Foods & Prairie City Bakery Join Forces

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. & VERNON HILLS, Ill. — McKee Foods, maker of Little Debbie brand of snack cakes, will acquire Prairie City Bakery.

Co-founded by Bill Skeens more than 25 years ago, Prairie City Bakery began with one product, Muffin Tops, and today has more than 125 individually wrapped and bulk food service products, including Big Cinnamon Rolls, danish, Down Home Cookies, Classic and Premium Donuts, Donut Holes in a Cup and Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes that are sold across the convenience, foodservice and in-store bakery channels.

"I believe Prairie City Bakery is a perfect fit for McKee Foods," Skeens said. "They share the same values regarding their commitment to quality products, serving their customers and supporting all the good people who support and work for McKee Foods."

McKee Foods will continue using the Prairie City Bakery brand name and Prairie City Bakery's existing distribution channels. The company will also retain all Prairie City Bakery employees and existing Vernon Hills offices.

"We sought to acquire Prairie City Bakery because they built a great brand with quality, innovative products that satisfy specific retail customer needs," commented Mike McKee, president and CEO, McKee Foods. "We want to continue that success by following the same great strategy with the same great management team. We are excited to continue building on this success. We welcome Prairie City Bakery to the McKee Foods family of brands."

Collegedale-based McKee Foods is a privately held company with annual sales of about $1.4 billion. The company is maker of Little Debbie baked goods, Drake’s cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snacks and cereals, and Fieldstone Bakery food products.