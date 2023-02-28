McLane Bolsters Leadership Team

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. promoted two senior leaders to new executive roles: Eric Hildenbrand from senior vice president and general counsel to chief strategy officer and Vito Maurici from senior vice president of sales to customer experience officer.

Hildenbrand will leverage his business and legal experience to help shape the future of McLane by advancing the corporate vision and enterprise strategy, overseeing strategic initiatives and leading McLane's transformation.

Maurici will utilize his sales leadership background to drive superior customer experiences across the enterprise. He will be responsible for developing and implementing key strategies to scale current business, build new relationships and add value enhancements to McLane's portfolio of products and services.

Maurici was the 2021 supplier inductee into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame.

"McLane's transformation is a tremendous collaboration with our executive team — which has been strengthened by the addition of Eric and Vito — and our teammates across the company," said Tony Frankenberger, McLane president and CEO. "We learned invaluable lessons during the pandemic alongside our customers, suppliers and the communities in which we operate. McLane has a clear and bright future ahead, and I'm proud of the leadership team that will continue our success."

The promotions are intended to accelerate the company's vision and goals for 2023 and beyond. According to the company, these strategic operational and organizational changes will support its goal of becoming an agile, innovative and unified supply chain partner that delivers a superior customer experience while improving the lives of its teammates and community.

Temple-based McLane is one of the largest supply chain services companies in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, it operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S.

Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.