McLane Brings Emerging Brands to Online Marketplace

The line will include local, small-batch and new-to-market products, including those not in distribution.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
Koprowski Headshot
McLane Co logo

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. launched a new expanded offering for convenience store retailers, Emerging Brands. 

The line was designed to allow retailers to diversify their product selection with new, innovative and trending brands. 

"Consumers today are more conscious than ever about their choices and have come to expect a personalized shopping experience," said Vito Maurici, McLane's customer experience officer. "With its flexible model, Emerging Brands provides retailers of any size a best in class, innovative platform to capitalize on the increasing demand for unique products and to tailor their offerings to what their consumers are looking for."

Emerging Brands can potentially bring differentiation and variety to retailers by expanding access to local, new-to-market, small-batch and values-driven products, including those not in distribution. The line will allow retailers to vary their offerings with trending products in popular categories like alternative snacks, salty and sweet snacks, and packaged sweets and candy.

The line also enables retailers to test new products quickly with low order minimums, rapid processing and warehouse-less drop, utilizing the same order and payment methods they use to buy other products from McLane's warehouses. 

The new digital marketplace was created in partnership with Mable and lets retailers search, filter and sort products by location, dietary preference, brand values, category and more. Customers can also add products to their favorites and receive personalized order recommendations based on their collections.

More information on Emerging Brands and other convenience store solutions from McLane is available here

Founded in 1894, Temple-based McLane distributes beverages, food and other consumer packaged goods to convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants throughout the United States. It has more than 80 distribution centers across the country and employs more than 25,000 teammates. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

