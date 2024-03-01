McLane Brings Emerging Brands to Online Marketplace

Emerging Brands can potentially bring differentiation and variety to retailers by expanding access to local, new-to-market, small-batch and values-driven products, including those not in distribution. The line will allow retailers to vary their offerings with trending products in popular categories like alternative snacks, salty and sweet snacks, and packaged sweets and candy.

The line also enables retailers to test new products quickly with low order minimums, rapid processing and warehouse-less drop, utilizing the same order and payment methods they use to buy other products from McLane's warehouses.

The new digital marketplace was created in partnership with Mable and lets retailers search, filter and sort products by location, dietary preference, brand values, category and more. Customers can also add products to their favorites and receive personalized order recommendations based on their collections.

Founded in 1894, Temple-based McLane distributes beverages, food and other consumer packaged goods to convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants throughout the United States. It has more than 80 distribution centers across the country and employs more than 25,000 teammates. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.