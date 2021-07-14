McLane Co. Holds National Hiring Day to Fill 2,000-Plus Positions

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. will host a National Hiring Day for full-time and part-time positions on July 16.

The company seeks to hire more than 2,000 employees for career opportunities as drivers or as warehouse teammates.

Interested candidates can apply at any of McLane's 70 distribution centers nationwide from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with teammates and receive on-the-spot offers.

Full-time and part-time roles are available for qualified applicants age 18 and up for warehouse jobs and 21 and up for drivers, including overnight and daytime jobs.

"National Hiring Day is a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us, and begin a career with McLane Co.," said Paula Hubbard, McLane Co.'s chief human resources officer. "Our teammates work in a strong, stable, and reliable organization with 125 years of experience successfully serving America's leading convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants."

McLane offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. More than 35 years ago, President and CEO Tony Frankenberger started his post-United States Air Force career as an hourly teammate washing and fueling trucks for McLane.

"As an hourly teammate, I worked in just about every area of the company, including the cooler, freezer, repack, loading, and receiving," Frankenberger said. "Learning the fundamentals of the business helped me to advance."

The company offers a wide variety of affordable health care and insurance benefits, a 401K retirement plan with employer match, paid holidays, vacation, tuition assistance and time-off business based on years of service.

No reservations or resumes are required for National Hiring Day. Job seekers are invited to sign up and apply in advance by visiting joinmclane.com/national-hiring-day.

Temple-based McLane provides grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, it operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the United States.