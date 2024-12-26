McLane Co. Surpasses $1M in Charitable Giving in 2024

This year's charitable events included two charity golf tournaments that brought McLane teammates, customers and suppliers together: the McLane Classic, held in April at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, and the McLane Restaurant Charity Golf Tournament, held in September at the Trophy Club Country Club in Trophy Club, Texas. The McLane Classic is a longtime cornerstone of the company's charitable efforts and raised $755,000 benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, while the McLane Restaurant Charity Golf Tournament raised $250,000 in support of Folds of Honor and the North Texas Food Bank.

The company also held the McLane Sporting Clay Shoot in October at Weber's Outdoor Shooting Range in Troy, Texas, raising $90,000 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' underwriting and national efforts. Additionally, McLane sponsored the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' prestigious "Program Director of the Year" award, presented to Kate Ryan, philanthropy officer at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Va.

"McLane's commitment to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is a testament to the power of enduring partnerships," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "For nearly 40 years, their incredible support has made a real difference for children and families in their local communities. This year's contribution is an inspiration and will help ensure that even more kids get the care they need."

[Read more: McLane Expo Looks at the Future of Convenience]

McLane teammates also supported the company's longtime partner United Way through multiple initiatives, including direct financial contributions from teammates, participation in United Way's Day of Caring and organizing drives for fans, school supplies and personal hygiene products.

Company teammates and partners have proudly supported nonprofit organizations for decades, raising a lifetime total of more than $100 million in monetary contributions, fundraising events and volunteer work.

Founded in 1894, McLane is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants. With headquarters in Temple, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates and delivers to nearly every zip code in the United States.

McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.