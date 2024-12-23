Year in Review: The Top Supplier News of 2024

NATIONAL REPORT — Much has been said about the merger-and-acquisition activity in the convenience channel and often the focus is on the retail side of the business. However, the channel's supplier and wholesale partners have been busy making deals of their own.

Well-known companies in the food and beverage sector, as well as the snacking circles, made waves with Mars Inc.'s agreement to acquire Kellanova for a total consideration of $35.9 billion leading the pack.

These are the top 10 supplier headlines of 2024, as reported by Convenience Store News: