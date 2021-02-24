McLane Introduces New Digital Platform Centered on Marketing & Merchandising

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. unveiled a new digital tool for its retail partners.

McLane EDGE is a digital platform that offers marketing and merchandising insights, the sales-building programs, services, promotions, category trends and new products.

It combines McLane's Strategic Merchandising Portal (SMP) and Strategic Merchandising Solutions Magazine (SMS) into one entity. Retailers can also order special offers and featured items directly from the McLane EDGE site.

According to McLane, the platform offers real-time information, including:

Featured items

Special offers

Category information

Planograms

Programs and services (Choice Chicken Program, Ready Pac Salads/Snacks, Fly Guys Pizza, etc.)

News and Resources

Videos and blogs (coming soon)

Current users of McLane's SMP and Virtual Trade Show (VTS) can login to McLane EDGE with their existing credentials. New users can gain access to McLane EDGE by contacting their account manager or sales representative.

"McLane EDGE is now the place to turn for quick, up-to-the-minute information retailers need on marketing and merchandising, along with special offers that can be ordered right through the platform as well as news, planograms, and category info," said Cassandra Matos, director of merchandising at McLane. "The digital age continues to revolutionize how strategic merchandising information is disseminated and acted on, and McLane is excited to be in the forefront."

Temple-based McLane provides grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, it operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the United States.

Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.