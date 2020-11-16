McLane & Koupon Create Seamless Integration of Digital Promotions

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. teamed up with Koupon to bring enhance its digital offering for its loyalty program.

Through the partnership, the company will integrate Koupon's digital promotion platform with its McLane's Consumer Loyalty Program application.

The move will allow convenience store operators to take advantage of hundreds of coupon offers from consumer packaged goods companies within McLane's Consumer Loyalty Program application, reducing product costs for both the retailer and the consumer.

Within McLane's enhanced Consumer Loyalty Program application, consumers can access digital promotions powered by Koupon's technology and redeem them at checkout.

According to the companies, there are several benefits to the integrated solution:

It is completely free to retailers who use McLane's Consumer Loyalty Program;

Consumers can search for and easily redeem coupons pertaining to their purchases at checkout;

Consumers can receive and redeem store loyalty points based on their purchases, leading to additional offers and benefits;

As new coupons are added, consumers can take advantage of them in real time; and,

Integrated security identifies or limits age-restricted content.

"We are delighted to work with Koupon, who has distinguished itself as the industry leader in this space," said Deon Johnson, vice president of development at McLane. "By working together, we created a solution that truly benefits both retailers and consumers."

Temple-based McLane provides grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, the company operates more than 80 distribution centers. McLane buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the United States.

"This partnership is a significant milestone for the convenience store industry," said Brad Van Otterloo, CEO of Koupon. "Integrating Koupon's digital promotion technology with McLane's leading Consumer Loyalty Program will benefit the industry as a whole."

Addison-based Koupon provides c-store retailers and brands to deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions, and helps retailers to secure additional brand trade spending and grow shopper engagement.