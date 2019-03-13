McLane, NACS Among Finalists for Partnership for a Healthier America Partner of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) named McLane Co. Inc. and NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, as two of five finalists for its fourth annual PHA Partner of the Year Award.

Finalists are chosen for exemplifying positive change through committed efforts to ensure the health of the nation's youth by making healthier choices more affordable and accessible to families and children across the country, according to the PHA.

Temple, Texas-based McLane provides grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. It first partnered with PHA in May 2016 and participates in the Drink Up and FNV (Fruits & Veggies) initiatives.

McLane offers a wide range of supply chain solutions that make it easier for c-stores to stock fresh produce; private label water bottles and packs with the Drink Up droplet; and products that meet PHA's Healthier Food and Beverage Product Criteria. By proactively highlighting healthier options, McLane encourages its convenience and grocery store customers to meet consumer demand, PHA said.

The company is currently working to create a list of products that meet the PHA Healthier Food and Beverage Criteria or PHA Healthier Recipe Criteria and has promised to promote them to the businesses that buy from McLane. Bundled discounts that align with seasonal themes will be offered to customers, and, McLane will offer free activity trackers and healthier catering options at corporate meetings.

NACS began partnering with PHA in May 2017 as its first retail association partner. The association makes key resources, such as PHA's Healthier Food and Beverage Product Calculator, available to its members to help them determine how they can carry healthier options. NACS also plans to provide promotional materials related to Drink Up, the PHA marketing campaign that encourages consumers to drink more water, more often.

The other three 2019 Partner of the Year finalists are the Des Moines Area Religious Council, the Produce Marketing Association/Sesame Street eat brighter! and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.

PHA stated that all finalists have demonstrated how they are executing key strategies with and beyond their PHA commitments, including focusing on those populations disproportionately impacted by obesity; doing well while doing good; using an innovative approach to address childhood obesity and other chronic diseases; or creating a ripple effect within their industry.

The 2019 Partner of the Year recipient will be announced during the 2019 Summit: Accelerating a Healthier Future, held April 1-2 in Chicago.