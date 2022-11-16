McLane Named Military Friendly Employer for Third Consecutive Year

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co Inc. was designated as a Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY, which links the military community and the companies that want to hire them, for the third straight year in recognition of the success of McLane's military-friendly programs.

The annual Military Friendly Employer designation is presented on Veterans Day and is part of VIQTORY's mission to connect the military community to opportunities in civilian employment, education and entrepreneurship. VIQTORY recognized McLane for creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community through programs that help veterans succeed in the workplace.

"McLane has seen incredible success with our programs for veterans transitioning out of the military, and we are so proud to be recognized again as a Military Friendly Employer," said Paula Hubbard, chief human resources officer at McLane. "We've seen growth in the number of veterans on our team and continuously benefit from the unique knowledge and skill set they have gained from serving our nation. McLane has long been a supporter of our country's veteran workforce, and we will continue to find new opportunities to support our veteran teammates while strengthening our existing military-friendly programs."

McLane's programs include Warriors to Wheels, which is part of McLane's Registered Driver Apprenticeship Program that creates a pathway for veterans to start careers in transportation by providing training that utilizes military experience. It also partners with the Department of Army/Ft. Hood to offer a nine-week training experience on fundamentals of warehouse operations at its distribution center in Temple.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employer designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe. They have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, director of military partnerships, Military Friendly at VIQTORY. "To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

Temple-based McLane is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S.

McLane additionally provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.