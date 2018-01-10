McLane Sets March 2019 Opening for Newest Distribution Center

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. will open a new distribution center, McLane North Texas, in March. The site is located at 7550 Oak Grove Road in Fort Worth.

The 625,000-square-foot facility includes ambient, cooler and freezer capabilities. It is currently undergoing renovations to meet the company's specifications and standards.

After the distribution center begins operations in March, it will reach full utilization by December 2019.

"McLane North Texas continues the company's strategic initiatives which drive customer results and position the company for growth into the future," said Lee Cobb, regional vice president of McLane Grocery.

Craig Rosesnthal, a 30-year supply chain veteran, will lead the opening and continued operation of the site. He is currently the division president of McLane Southern in Brookhaven, Miss.

McLane North Texas' service territory will primarily be the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as portions of Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. The division is expected to employ approximately 600 people, including 450 distribution center workers and 150 drivers.

Temple-based McLane is one of the largest supply chain service providers in the United States, offering grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drugstores and chain restaurants.