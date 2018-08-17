Meet the 2018 TWIC Mentors
NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience Store News will welcome 45 more female leaders into its Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) family this fall.
Now in its fifth year, TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry overall.
Honorees are selected based on nominations from their peers that illustrate a candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance and selfless charitable participation, among other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.
This year's judging panel selected five Women of the Year, 15 Senior-Level Leaders, 20 Rising Stars and five Mentors to be inducted into the 2018 TWIC class.
This year's Mentors are:
Senior Manager, Marketing Partnerships & Projects, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.
- Bailey manages RaceTrac’s partnership with the Atlanta Braves, runs point on all potential and future corporate partnerships, and oversees RaceTrac’s charitable giving program, RaceTrac Gives Back.
- She is actively involved with her church’s marketing team.
- Mentorship plays a large role in Bailey’s professional and personal life. When RaceTrac established its Mentor Program in 2016, she immediately jumped on the opportunity. Today, she formally mentors two women and informally mentors many colleagues through her involvement in LEAD, RaceTrac’s grassroots women’s initiative.
- Prior to joining RaceTrac in 2011, Bailey served as marketing and development coordinator at Susan G. Komen for the Cure’s Atlanta affiliate and as an account executive at Weber Shandwick Worldwide.
Fresh & Local Category Manager, Rutter’s
- Booth joined the Rutter’s organization a decade ago as a team member and was quickly promoted to restaurant manager in 2009. In 2015, she was promoted to Foodservice Quality Assurance Supervisor, a corporate role, before taking on the newly created role of Fresh & Local Category Manager this year.
- In 2010, Booth was awarded Rutter’s annual No Guts, No Glory Award for her top-level, standout performance as a restaurant manager, and last year she was honored with the Corporate Making a Difference award.
- Booth’s nominator said her decade of service to Rutter’s and the community has been impactful and her commitment to quality is unmatched.
Training Manager, South Atlantic Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
- Davis has worn various hats in the c-store industry over the past 30 years, from sales associate and assistant manager to store manager and training instructor. She started her career with Flash Foods 29 years ago.
- Now that Flash Foods is a part of Couche-Tard, Davis continues to lead the training department for the 170 Flash Foods-branded sites, in addition to 300 Circle K stores supported by the Waycross South Atlantic Business Unit.
- According to her nominator, Davis is the definition of a great mentor in the convenience retail industry, which is confirmed every day by comments or calls from all segments of the company seeking her expertise and insight.
District Manager, Maverik Inc.
- Irvine is responsible for the operations and P&L for 11 c-stores and nearly 150 employees within her district, which includes east central Utah and western Colorado.
- She has been a Maverik team member since October 1993. In the past 25 years, she’s worked on various committees to help influence decision makers at Maverik’s Base Camp to create the best employee and customer experiences possible. She is a current committee member on Maverik’s foodservice execution and optimization team.
- Irvine was lauded by her nominator for her neverending belief in people, consistent development in employees to be better leaders, and her drive to just do the right thing every day.
Director of Accounts, Altria Group Distribution Co.
- Last year, Kelly led a multi-level work project to improve Altria’s internal communications between account teams and field members that was adopted in the Northeast region. She also collaborated with her director peers to define necessary skill sets for advancement and success in new roles.
- Under her leadership, one of Kelly’s account managers was recognized as a Rising Star in the 2017 Top Women in Convenience awards, and multiple account teams have earned recognition from top c-store partners for Vendor of the Year.
- Kelly is an active member in Altria’s Women in Sales employee resource group and has facilitated discussions and sat on panels at her alma mater Penn State’s annual Powerful Women Paving the Way conference.