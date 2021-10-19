Advertisement
Meet the 2021 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners

Rutter's leads this year's roster of five honorees that are raising the bar on convenience foodservice.
NATIONAL REPORT — From making pandemic-inspired menu changes to utilizing new technology, the nation's top convenience store retailers have shown remarkable innovation over the past year. Being able to turn on a dime and succeed, during a global pandemic, is the definition of innovation.

Each year, Convenience Store News recognizes c-store retailers that are raising the bar on quality, service and innovation in the foodservice category. This year, Rutter's, the York, Pa.-based regional retailer known for being on the cutting-edge, leads a slate of five Foodservice Innovators Awards winners. Rutter's has now won the Foodservice Innovator of the Year award a record three times (previously in 2012 and 2018).

Now in its 10th year, the Foodservice Innovators Awards program has been recognizing best-in-class convenience foodservice retailers since 2012. Winners are chosen annually by the CSNews Foodservice Advisory Council, a panel of foodservice experts from the retailer, supplier, wholesaler, research and consulting fields.

Here are spotlights on this year's winners:

All of the winners will be honored at CSNews2021 Convenience Foodservice Exchange event, which will take place Nov. 9-10 in Charlotte, N.C. Through expert presentations and interactive discussions, convenience foodservice operators and their supplier partners will explore the best ways to optimize sales and profits, and collaborate to develop a blueprint for foodservice success in a post-COVID-19 world.

Registration is free to all convenience retailers. Manufacturers and solution providers can participate as sponsors. For more information, visit csnewscfx.com

