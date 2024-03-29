Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Frozen Beverages: Frazil

Frazil is the largest frozen uncarbonated beverage (slush) brand in the United States with 27,000 machines located across all 50 states. In 2023, Frazil added 9,000 machines to its c-store count. The Frazil program is designed to unlock significant value for retailers, enabling them to hit "the easy button" on running a turnkey, winning frozen beverage program.

While growing slush sales in the channel by 42% last year, Frazil scaled two frozen beverage subcategories: Frazil Energy, the first broadscale caffeinated energy slush on the market with 1,130 machines currently in stores; and Cafe Tango, an award-winning branded frozen coffee with 1,180 machines now in the market. Café Tango earned a top 10 finish in NACS' 2023 Cool New Products showcase — the only dispensed beverage in the top 10.

Frazil stands out as a category captain through its c-store retailer promotions and partnerships. In June 2023, the company launched Free Frazil Friday at 1,500 locations, including Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, ExtraMile by Jacksons, Terrible Herbst and Holiday Oil. A total of 750,000 cups of Frazil were given away, increasing total inside store sales by 15% to 20%. Additionally, foot traffic to those stores rose, brand awareness doubled and slush sales were up 10% to 15% in the two months following the promotional period.

Throughout 2023, Frazil maintained a 98.3% uptime despite labor shortages. The company also launched its first-ever technology-based ticketing system program that allows customers to initiate and track service directly from their store using any cellular device.

