Meet the 2024 Convenience Store News Category Captains

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry is facing challenges from growing competition in the marketplace combined with the need to satisfy increasing consumer expectations related to better value. A difficult macroeconomic environment is driving consumers today to be more cautious, price-sensitive and selective about the purchases they make.

These factors were clearly evident in the more than 65 entries received for the 2024 Convenience Store News Category Captains awards competition, now in its 11th year.

In a time of ongoing economic headwinds and shifts in consumer behavior, the 16 winners selected for recognition this year — a mix of perennial category leaders and some newcomers — provide their retailer customers with the tools to succeed. From new product innovation to leveraging the latest technology, they help c-store retailers grow the overall category.