Meet the 2024 Convenience Store News Category Captains
Sixteen agile suppliers and distributors are honored in this year's awards program.
Past Times Marketing, a consumer research and product evaluation firm based in New York, judged the entries based on information supplied by participating companies. Past Times President and CEO Susan Durtschi has more than 40 years of experience as a buyer, merchandise manager, private label product developer and online marketer for a variety of national and regional retailers and her own retail company.
All entries were judged based on:
- Product innovation;
- Creativity in merchandising, marketing, promotion and advertising;
- Use of consumer insights to drive total category sales;
- Innovative and dynamic category management tools and technologies;
- Demonstrated commitment to meeting the specific needs of retailer customers;
- Efficiently lifting sales for the entire product category; and
- Fact-based evidence of market-specific or account-specific results.
The 2024 Category Captains are:
- Alternative Snacks: Jack Link's
- Beer/Malt Beverages: Anheuser-Busch
- Candy: The Hershey Co.
- CBD/Cannabis: J And A Consumable Products
- Foodservice/Frozen Beverages: Frazil
- Foodservice/Hot Beverages: McLane Co. Inc.
- Foodservice/Prepared Food: Core-Mark International
- Frozen Foods: Caulipower
- Ice: Everest Ice and Water Systems
- Lottery: Idaho Lottery
- Other Tobacco Products/Cigars: Cheyenne International
- Other Tobacco Products/Overall: Swisher
- Packaged Beverages: The Coca-Cola Co.
- Packaged Sweet Snacks: Hostess Brands
- Salty Snacks: General Mills Convenience
- Wine & Liquor: Beam Suntory