Press enter to search
Close search

Meet Best New Foodservice Offering of the Year Winner: Swiss Farms

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Meet Best New Foodservice Offering of the Year Winner: Swiss Farms

By Don Longo - 03/27/2018

Broomhall, Pa. — Swiss Farms, the Broomall, Pa.-based chain of 13 convenience drive-thru markets, was a first-time winner in the 2017 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program. The retailer was honored in the Best New Foodservice Offering of the Year category in the sixth-annual Foodservice Innovators Awards program, presented in partnership with Tyson Convenience.

Foodservice Innovator of the Year winners are chosen by CSNews’ Foodservice Advisory Council, a panel of foodservice experts from the retailer, supplier, wholesaler, research and consulting fields. Winners are recognized for raising the bar on quality, service and innovation in the fast-growing and critically important foodservice category in the convenience channel. 

Swiss Farms made its mark by combining the added speed and convenience of a drive-thru with staples and other items typically found in a grocery store, plus freshly prepared, restaurant-quality food. But the company hasn’t rested on its legacy. Since new President and CEO Scott Simon joined the retailer about a year and a half ago, the chain has been steadily improving its fresh food program. With a commissary and test kitchen in the rear of its Milmont Park, Pa., store, Swiss Farms is able to self-distribute fresh products to its stores six days a week.

In the past year, Swiss Farms significantly enhanced its foodservice offering by launching a line of fresh-made breakfast sandwiches, a premium coffee line, and adding signature meals to its Fresh Solutions line of prepared-to-take-home meals.

The breakfast sandwich line features house-made sausage, pork roll and more, and includes a lean option of egg white, spinach and cheese on a multigrain English muffin.

As part of its effort to include a greater number of healthier food items, Swiss Farms hired a dietitian to curate better-for-you food choices and develop recipes using ingredients available at Swiss Farms.

“It’s fun to watch a small chain take their foodservice to a new level, offering fresh sandwiches and better quality coffee. Plus, the drive-thru! Their sales will grow quickly,” commented a member of the CSNews Foodservice Advisory Council.

Related Content

2017 Foodservice Innovators of the Year

CSNews and Tyson Convenience are pleased to highlight this year’s 2017 Foodservice Innovators Awards honorees with this collection of feature articles, highlight videos and podcasts.