Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Anthony Gross

ANKENY, Iowa — After receiving his degree, Anthony Gross joined the category management team at Casey's General Stores Inc. where he handled a variety of general merchandise categories before spending the last few years managing Casey's cigarette and tobacco business.

He believes the industry's ability and willingness to adapt to guest needs and expectations is one of the foremost things that makes it great, and credits strong leaders in part for the industry's adaptability and resiliency. In fact, industry leadership inspired Gross to attend night school and earn his MBA while working full-time at Casey's.

According to his nominator, Gross leads by example and is deeply invested in getting results the right way.