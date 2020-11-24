Press enter to search
Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Jack Walter

11/24/2020

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Jack Walter spent five years with Kwik Trip Inc., holding roles within its retail, production and operations divisions while attending college at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and marketing.

After graduation, he took positions at companies outside of convenience retailing, which led him to recognize how special the industry and Kwik Trip's model and culture is. He rejoined Kwik Trip as part of its category management team in 2017.

In his current role as category manager, Walter primarily focuses on manufacturer relationships and is responsible for developing and maintaining highly effective strategic alliances with suppliers. His current and past category responsibilities include non-alcoholic RTD beverages, fountain, automotive/seasonal, and perishable grocery.

