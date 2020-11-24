Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Lisa Ham

DES MOINES, Iowa — After joining Yesway as a tobacco category manager in 2017, Lisa Ham went on to manage most store categories and currently oversees the snacks, candy, HBA, general merchandise and grocery sections of the stores. She says her favorite part of being a category manager is working with data analytics.

Ham loves to mentor peers and test new ideas, and has been recognized internally as a leader in the merchandising department. She also has been recognized for her ability to grow sales and margin in a competitive environment.

Her career goals include building upon her data analytics background and using that knowledge to teach others how to utilize computer algorithms to make better decisions. She is currently obtaining a Master of Science degree in data analytics.