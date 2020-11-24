Press enter to search
Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Michael O’Donnell

11/24/2020

DALLAS — Michael O'Donnell joined Empire Petroleum Partners LLC three years ago as a territory sales manager in Dallas. He was promoted to area sales manager last summer and now covers 300 locations throughout Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Louisiana, Arkansas and south Texas.

As part of his duties, O'Donnell drives initiatives around pricing, credit, promotions, contract renewals, marketing programs, real estate, environmental compliance, and more.

He has received the West Divisional Sales Leader Award, as well as other internal accolades, including the Empire Top Dawg Quarterly Recognition.

O'Donnell previously worked for RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. as a development supervisor and Murphy USA as a district manager before joining Empire Petroleum.

