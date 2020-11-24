Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Norah McNeil

STILLWATER, Okla. — Norah McNeil began her career with OnCue Marketing LLC in the accounting department. Shortly after, she accepted a position in the human resources department, where she discovered her passion for building relationships and employee engagement.

During her tenure with OnCue, she has seen the company grow from 400 employees to more than 1,200. She influences various HR functions and decisions, including legal and government compliance, employee relations, performance management, internal communications, and workplace optimization.

McNeil was a strong advocate for the creation of OnCue's Employee Advisory Committee, which she now facilitates with company President Laura Aufleger.