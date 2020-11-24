Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Ryan Razowsky

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Ryan Razowsky is the third generation of his family to serve in a leadership role at Rmarts LLC. He has worked in the stores since his mid-teens and performed every job within the organization.

His hands-on approach and attention to detail are trademarks of his outstanding work ethic, according to his nominator.

In 2017, Razowsky spearheaded negotiations in the purchase of 10 high-volume retail locations from World Fuel Services. He then led the integration of the acquired sites, including the installation of new back-office software, onboarding employees, and remerchandising.

He completed the NACS Kellogg School of Management course in 2016 and has served on several advisory boards for a variety of NACS programs.

Razowsky is also a member of YPO Chicagoland and serves on the Ravinia Festival Associate Board as an executive committee member.