Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Thierry Lyles

VALPARAISO, Ind. — As digital marketing manager for Family Express Corp., based in Valparaiso, Ind., Thierry Lyles is responsible for developing and executing marketing campaigns and initiatives across digital channels, including oversight of the new Family Express loyalty program, mobile app, website, social media, online ordering, and advertising.

He started with the company in 2015 as a social media manager, and grew into his latest role in the marketing department, playing an instrumental role in the launch of Family Express’ new website, online ordering, and other digital initiatives. He not only worked directly with the developers on the design and user interface of the new website, but also worked with the technology provider, Paytronix Systems Inc., to finalize the flow and user interface of the mobile app — which was the first custom mobile app in the c-store industry to integrate mobile ordering. He is currently working on version two of the app.

“Nothing in this world would exist if it wasn’t imagined at some point,” Lyles said. “I am lucky to have leadership that puts an emphasis on imagining what our future looks like as a retailer. This has made me extremely passionate about continued learning and staying at the edge of innovation and industry development.”

In the past year, Lyles has helped integrate Olo mobile ordering into the chain’s mobile app and website, and maintains the menu with any updates needed. Additionally, he is the point person for all marketing initiatives with Paytronix, including conceptualizing and implementing target marketing campaigns never before done by the chain.

Outside of his duties at Family Express, he enjoys running several of his own businesses. He is an award-winning photographer, licensed realtor and e-commerce expert.