Meet TWIC Woman of the Year: Line Aarnes

LAVAL, Quebec — Earlier this year, Line Aarnes started a new chapter in her career at Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates approximately 15,000 stores, as vice president of global marketing. She relocated from Europe to Charlotte, N.C., for the newly created role, which was a promotion from her previous post as senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“This will give me the opportunity to learn more about our business in North America, and hopefully bring some of my competence from Europe to my colleagues here,” she told Convenience Store News.

Graduating with a Master of Business and Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics in Norway, Aarnes started her career as a consultant and analyst supporting projects in the consumer products industry, even spending eight years working in the grocery business. She also held the role of senior brand manager at Kraft Foods, responsible for areas of its chocolate business in Norway and Scandinavia.

Her first foray into the convenience store industry came when she accepted the role of director of foodservice at Statoil Fuel and Retail, working across all European markets. Before Couche-Tard acquired Statoil in June 2012, she held the titles of vice president of category convenience, and senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Despite some initial doubt about entering the c-store business, Aarnes said she has never regretted her decision because of all the opportunities it has provided her, as well as the people she gets to work with each day.

“It’s a business with quick decisions, and always extremely high speed and full of passion,” she said, explaining that this is one of her favorite parts of the industry, as well as the impact the stores have on people’s daily lives to help them save time and make the shopping experience more enjoyable.

“I also like the fact that everyone has a relationship with their local store, either as a child buying candy and ice cream, or as a grown-up where the c-store is where you meet your local neighborhood and some of your daily needs,” she continued.