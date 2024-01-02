Meeting at the Intersection of Foodservice & Technology

NATIONAL REPORT — Success in the foodservice category has long since passed the point of "nice to have" and reached the point of "absolutely required," especially among growing brands that are extending their footprints to more competitive markets. To get an edge on their competition ensure their success, many retailers are turning to innovative advances in technology, but challenges to everyday operations are changing what tech these operators embrace to advance their foodservice agendas.

In a tight labor market that has forced operators to choose their investment priorities, adding delivery is no longer an urgent goal for many c-stores. Data from the 2023 Convenience Store News Technology Study indicates that the percentage of c-store operators that report they have no plans to add delivery jumped from 36 percent to 58 percent year over year, and just 20 percent confirmed that they do still plan to add delivery in the future.

Instead, c-stores are looking to technology to streamline back-of-house tasks. Operational efficiency is the top priority as retailers anticipate a significant increase in automation over the next few years. The 2023 Connected Retail Experience Study, a collaboration between Incisiv and Verizon Business, found that supply chain uncertainty pushed real-time inventory management to the top of many retailers' investment agendas. The deployment of artificial intelligence to improve operations is also expected to increase.

"Improving operational efficiency is crucial for retailers in today's competitive landscape," said Gaurav Pant, chief insights officer at Incisiv. "Automation is imminent, and retailers must embrace it to streamline processes and reduce costs."

Artificial intelligence (AI) generated a great deal of discussion in 2023, and foodservice solutions like PreciTaste are already embracing AI to help c-stores either avoid stocking too few foodservice items and running out early, or stocking too many and getting stuck with unnecessary food waste. The offline-first, plug-and-play, scalable solution based on a central hub that assists managers in directing team members and providing precise guidance to streamline their tasks. Its prep assistant predicts demand and provides guidance on how much to prep per day, and the planner assistant uses quantity forecasts to produce an automated production schedule.

"The models go through hundreds of cycles of self-improvement each day," said Hauke Feddersen, vice president of global operations at PreciTaste Group, told Convenience Store News. "When we deploy 10 systems today, tomorrow each of them will predict demand differently based on the individuality of the location."

The availability of kitchen equipment that incorporates automation is also on the rise. While retailers may not be able to immediately invest in new units, attributes that streamline tasks for foodservice employees or free them up to assist customers should be required when it's time to upgrade. Many ovens and fryers auto-cook items for the perfect amount of time and enable recipe updates via Wi-Fi, while bean-to-cup coffee machines are nearly ubiquitous and offer both customization and freshness while freeing store associates from having to regularly start a new brew. Some dispensing units also offer self-sanitizing, such as Fresh Blends smoothie machines.