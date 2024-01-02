Meeting at the Intersection of Foodservice & Technology

On the customer-facing front, TXB views the key to taking advantage of technology in the foodservice space as to engaging customers in the "phygital" space, AKA both in-store and digitally. Members of the TXB Rewards program can regularly engage with the brand and earn extra value flexibly by getting loyalty points for every dollar spent inside a TXB store and every gallon purchase at the pump.
Having the option to choose how they spend those points — whether it's as cash in-store, as fuel discounts at the forecourt, as donations or charity or as purchases of TXB and national branded products — lets them leverage their membership however works best for them. Customers can also use the TXB mobile app to order ahead and schedule delivery, as well as play games to win free prizes and discounts.
All of this ties in with the retailer's across-the-board, "100 percent" focus on its foodservice program. No matter how or where consumers are engaging with the brand, it ultimately ties into promotion TXB's prepared food and beverages.
"We start the messaging outside. You start seeing food at the pump," CEO Kevin Smartt said during the 2023 Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange, pointing to the food-centric digital and physical signage that drivers see as they gas up. "You see the outdoor dining facility. When you walk in, you get a very fresh-feeling store. You see a lot of different connotations of food."
C-store brands that don't currently have a loyalty program should take steps to develop one as soon as possible to maximize food sales. Data from the Paytronix Loyalty Report 2023 shows that compared to other foodservice outlets like quick-service and full-service restaurants, c-store loyalty programs generate the highest increase in check sizes across all segments, with loyalty member checks 12 percent higher. Additionally, loyalty guests who provide their email addresses are 100 percent more likely to visit, while full-service restaurant visits occur 25 percent more often and QSRs see an increase of nearly 50 percent.
"As guests increasingly expect more from their relationships with brands, we anticipate that loyalty programs will continue to grow in value while becoming more cost-effective due to advances in predictive technology and artificial intelligence," said Jeff Hindman, CEO of Paytronix.
To get the most out of loyalty programs once they exist, c-stores need to make their members feel valued and let them know they are viewed as individuals, not just numbers. This can include offering personal, exclusive and unique rewards and promotions, such as no-strings-attached birthday treats and discounts on their favorite menu items and beverages.
"Creating that connection is really important," said Ryan DiLello, Patronix content specialist.
Retailers don't have to follow the same format as other c-store loyalty programs; by incorporating what is unique about their foodservice programs and leaning into what their customers like about it, they can build success.