Mega Co-op to Rebrand C-stores Following Bankruptcy Exit

Court approval of the exit plan is the final step the organization needed to resume normal operations.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Mega Co-op

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The United States Bankruptcy Court-Western District of Wisconsin confirmed the bankruptcy plan for Consumers Cooperative Association of Eau Claire (CCA), the operators of the Mega Co-op chain of convenience stores. 

This milestone will allow the organization to successfully exit from bankruptcy and move forward with its initiatives, which include a renewed focus on cooperative members and the communities they serve.

As part of the confirmed plan, Mega Co-op will begin its previously announced transition from Holiday Stationstores to Mega Co-op convenience stores, while all stores within the Chippewa Valley area of Wisconsin will undergo rebranding to bp-branded fuel. The fuel shift process will commence immediately after the July 4 holiday weekend with expected completion by the end of the month.

CCA will also begin rebranding all of its stores to Mega Co-op throughout June and July, as well as introduce a new Community Pump program where proceeds from gallons pumped will be donated to local schools and community-sponsored programs.

Mega Co-op intends to keep stores open during the transition period and stated its team will make every effort to minimize disruptions to customers.

"We have many to thank for their support during this transformational period. Our business partners, team members, loyal cooperative members, and the communities we serve were crucial in getting the Co-op to this point," said Mike Buck, Mega CEO. "We are excited to revitalize our stores with new programs, a fresh look, and a quality fuel partner in our continuous effort to be a great place to work, a great place to shop, and a great place to belong."

During the reimaging phase of this transition, Mega Co-op plans to continue updating communities on its new fresh food offerings and the services provided by team members.

Member-owned since 1935, Consumers Cooperative Association of Eau Claire currently encompasses more than 20,000 cooperative members. 

