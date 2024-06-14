Mega Co-op to Rebrand C-stores Following Bankruptcy Exit
CCA will also begin rebranding all of its stores to Mega Co-op throughout June and July, as well as introduce a new Community Pump program where proceeds from gallons pumped will be donated to local schools and community-sponsored programs.
Mega Co-op intends to keep stores open during the transition period and stated its team will make every effort to minimize disruptions to customers.
"We have many to thank for their support during this transformational period. Our business partners, team members, loyal cooperative members, and the communities we serve were crucial in getting the Co-op to this point," said Mike Buck, Mega CEO. "We are excited to revitalize our stores with new programs, a fresh look, and a quality fuel partner in our continuous effort to be a great place to work, a great place to shop, and a great place to belong."
During the reimaging phase of this transition, Mega Co-op plans to continue updating communities on its new fresh food offerings and the services provided by team members.
Member-owned since 1935, Consumers Cooperative Association of Eau Claire currently encompasses more than 20,000 cooperative members.