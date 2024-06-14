Mega Co-op to Rebrand C-stores Following Bankruptcy Exit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The United States Bankruptcy Court-Western District of Wisconsin confirmed the bankruptcy plan for Consumers Cooperative Association of Eau Claire (CCA), the operators of the Mega Co-op chain of convenience stores.

This milestone will allow the organization to successfully exit from bankruptcy and move forward with its initiatives, which include a renewed focus on cooperative members and the communities they serve.

As part of the confirmed plan, Mega Co-op will begin its previously announced transition from Holiday Stationstores to Mega Co-op convenience stores, while all stores within the Chippewa Valley area of Wisconsin will undergo rebranding to bp-branded fuel. The fuel shift process will commence immediately after the July 4 holiday weekend with expected completion by the end of the month.