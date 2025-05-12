Memorial Day Weekend Travel Predicted to Hit Record High

WASHINGTON, D.C. — There are two weeks before the unofficial start to summer and convenience and gas retailers could be in store for a busy weekend.

According to AAA, 45.1 million people are projected to travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday period from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26. This year's domestic travel forecast is an increase of 1.4 million travelers compared to last year and sets a new Memorial Day weekend record.

If the projections come true, it will beat the previous record of 44 million people in 2005. Despite concerns over rising prices, many Americans say they're taking advantage of the long holiday weekend to spend time with loved ones, even if the trips are closer to home, AAA noted.

"Memorial Day weekend getaways don't have to be extravagant and costly," said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. "While some travelers embark on dream vacations and fly hundreds of miles across the country, many families just pack up the car and drive to the beach or take a road trip to visit friends. Long holiday weekends are ideal for travel because many people have an extra day off work and students are off from school."

In addition to hitting the road, Americans are expected to travel by trains, planes and even boats this holiday.

By Car: AAA projects 39.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend — an increase of 1 million travelers over last year. Driving is the preferred mode of transportation during holiday travel periods, with 87% of Memorial Day travelers choosing to take road trips.

This year, drivers have the benefit of cheaper gas prices. Last Memorial Day, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.59. This spring lower crude oil prices have eased typical seasonal spikes in gasoline prices. With the unofficial start of summer kicking off the busy driving season, demand is expected to rise and pump prices may creep up along with it, according to the association.

By Air: AAA projects 3.61 million air passengers, a nearly 2% increase over last year when 3.55 million travelers took to the skies. While this Memorial Day weekend isn't expected to set an air travel record — which was set back in 2005 with 3.64 million travelers — this year's numbers are projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 12%.

By Other Modes: AAA projects 2.08 million people will travel by train, bus or cruise over Memorial Day weekend, an 8.5% increase over last year. This category is now surpassing pre-pandemic numbers from 2018 and 2019, but doesn't reach the record numbers of the early 2000s when more people were choosing trains and buses post Sept. 11, 2001, according to AAA.