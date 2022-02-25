Mentos Unveils New Packaging as Part of Sustainability Initiative

ERLANGER, Ky. — Perfetti Van Melle's Mentos Pure Fresh Gum is now available in a recyclable, 90-percent paperboard bottle via its U.S. sustainability initiative. The new paperboard bottle, available in Fresh Mint and Spearmint, holds 80 pieces of gum and currently appears in special displays at more than 3,000 Walmart stores in the United States.

Consumers will find recycling instructions on the paperboard bottle, using typical U.S. curbside services or local drop-off programs. According to Perfetti Van Melle, it is the first-to-market gum category product from a major global confectioner using this recyclable paperboard packaging.

"With this innovation, we are building not only on Perfetti Van Melle's commitment to environmental responsibility but are also giving our U.S. retail customers and loyal consumers another strong reason to say 'Yes to Fresh,' offering their beloved Mentos Gum in a unique, new paperboard package,” said Craig Cuchra, Perfetti Van Melle vice president of marketing for the U.S. and Canada. "We’re thrilled that Walmart, with its commitment to helping people to live better, will help us reach Mentos Gum fans all over the U.S. as the new package option begins to make its way to consumers."

Although Walmart is the first U.S. retailer to stock the new paperboard bottle, Perfetti Van Melle stated it has received "high interest" from many other retailers to sell the product.

"The new Mentos Pure Fresh paperboard bottle is an exciting step in our commitment to environmental responsibility," said Andrew Boyd, Perfetti Van Melle chief sustainability officer. "We will carefully monitor the consumer response to help guide ongoing packaging innovation and to deliver our plastics reduction, recycling and re-use goals."

Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V. is one of the world’s largest confectionery groups, marketing brands such as Mentos, Frisk, Chupa Chups, Smint, Fruit-tella, Alpenliebe, Golia, Vivident, Airheads, Happydent and Big Babol. The Group has corporate headquarters in Italy and The Netherlands. U.S. operations are solely operated out of Erlanger, Ky.