Confectionery and chewing gum maker Perfetti Van Melle is expanding its U.S. presence with the introduction of Fruit-Tella Soft Gummies, a better-for-you offering that boasts real fruit puree as the No. 1 ingredient. The Fruit-Tella brand has a 90-year heritage as a leading candy brand in Europe in the non-chocolate category. Fruit-Tella Soft Gummies contain no high-fructose corn syrup; are made with pectin, not gelatin; and feature flavors from natural sources. They are peanut and tree nut free. Available in 3.2-ounce peg bags with a suggested retail price of $1.79 and 5-ounce peg bags for a suggested price of $2.49, the gummies come in two fruit flavor combinations: Mixed Berry (Strawberry & Raspberry), and Peach & Mango. Each package contains a variety of fun and playful character shapes.