MFA Oil Names Fifth CEO in Company's History

COLUMBIA, Mo. — MFA Oil Co. named Jon Ihler as its new president and fifth CEO the cooperative's 90-year history. Having served as interim CEO since April 25, Ihler officially took up the role on July 31.

"Jon Ihler is a proven and experienced leader, and the right person to lead our company forward as we enter our next chapter," said Marion Kertz, chairman of MFA Oil's board of directors. "Jon's unwavering commitment to our cooperative, extensive knowledge of our business and energizing leadership approach will serve us well."

A native of Columbia and longtime Missouri resident, Ihler holds a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri. He joined MFA Oil in 2001, working in Big O Tires and Jiffy Lube management, and later moved to Colorado to own and operate his own franchised automotive business.

In 2006, Ihler returned to MFA Oil to serve as business development manager and director of sales and marketing. In 2014, he was promoted business development manager and director of sales and marketing where he oversaw sales, marketing, and distribution as well as APM LLC, a dealer/wholesale company acquired by MFA Oil in 2013.

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen to lead MFA Oil Co. and I appreciate the confidence the board of directors has placed in me," Ihler said. "There is tremendous opportunity ahead for our company and I look forward to continuing to work with our board, our leadership team, and our more than 1,900 employees as we move the company forward."

MFA Oil also appointed Jeff Raetz as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 30. He will lead the company's finance strategy and oversee the company's accounting, finance and information technology operations.

Raetz, who has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting, joined MFA Oil in July as vice president and controller. Prior to that, he served as CFO and vice president at MFA Inc. Other previous roles include CFO at OCCI Inc., director of accounting at MFA Oil Co., financial services manager at MidwayUSA and senior staff accountant and manager at Dalton & Marberry CPAs.

"Jeff has extensive financial, operational and strategic experience and is well versed in cooperative business practices," Ihler said. "We are thrilled to have someone with a proven track record serving as our new CFO."

Columbia-based MFA Oil is a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 40,000 members and is the seventh largest propane retailer in the United States. Through a subsidiary, MFA Oil operates Break Time convenience stores in Missouri and Arkansas, Jiffy Lube franchises in central Missouri and Big O Tires franchises in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.