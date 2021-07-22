Michigan to Regulate Delta-8 THC Products With New Legislation

LANSING, Mich. — Starting in October, delta-8 THC products will be covered by Michigan law and regulated by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA).

On July 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation regulating the delta-8 derivate. The new legislation — which applies to products currently sold in convenience stores, gas stations and tobacco outlets — kicks in Oct. 11.

The package of bills also updates definitions regarding products derived from the cannabis plant so that all intoxicating substances will be safety-tested through the MRA's statewide monitoring system and will be tracked through the state's seed-to-sale tracking system, according to the governor's office.

"This package of bills continues to show Michigan is the model for the nation in regard to protecting its residents and making sure that those who consume marijuana products do so in a safe manner," Whitmer said. "I am glad to see Michigan continuing to lead on the implementation and regulation of a safe, secure marijuana industry, which has already brought tens of millions of dollars in new tax revenue to the state, as well as thousands of well-paying jobs."

Michigan legalized medical cannabis in 2008 and recreational cannabis in 2018.

"We applaud Gov. Whitmer's decision to sign this package of bills into law," said Robin Schneider, executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association. "Regulating delta-8 rather than banning the product is a smart and progressive move that is in the best interest of public health and safety. We are grateful that medical marijuana patients will have improved access to their certifying physicians and that state-licensed cannabis businesses will have clearer standards and improved liability insurance coverage."