Miller Brewing Unveiled as Founding Partner of New Milwaukee Bucks Arena

MILWAUKEE — Miller Brewing Co. has been unveiled as the new founding partner for the news Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC). The beer manufacturer will also serve as exclusive beer and malt beverage partner of the arena.

Additionally, Miller Brewing Co. will continue as the exclusive beer and malt beverage partner of the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA.com revealed.

The comprehensive partnership expands the long-term relationship of the two brands with deep Milwaukee roots in advance of the team's new arena, which opens this fall.

"The Bucks are proud that Miller Brewing Co., a fabric of our city, has become a founding partner of Milwaukee's new dynamic arena," said Bucks President Peter Feigin. "Miller Brewing Co. has been a long-time partner of the Bucks, and we're excited to further our relationship and activate our brands together in our new venue."

According to the news outlet, the partnership will include extensive Miller Brewing Co. branding and integration throughout the WESC, including three main bar locations. On the main concourse of the arena will be The Miller Brewing Co. bar and a Leinenkugel's bar, with a Coors Light bar on the upper concourse.

All three bars will feature direct sight lines into the arena bowl, providing views of the event. The upper concourse will also include the Coors Light Silver Bullet Suite, which will be an exclusive event space for limited events with a capacity of up to 60 guests.

Miller Brewing Co. will also bring innovative, arena-specific products to the WESC that will be featured at each of its bar locations.

In addition to being the exclusive beer and malt beverage of the Milwaukee Bucks and WESC, Miller Brewing Co. will continue to be the title sponsor of the Bucks Bar Network, a program developed for fans to watch Bucks games at featured bars across Wisconsin with drink specials, as well as the presenting sponsor for the Bucks Night Out ticket package.

"Miller Brewing has enjoyed an incredible partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks since they were founded 50 years ago," said Jim Kanter, Miller Brewing general manager for Wisconsin. "Having such an extensive history with the franchise makes us even more proud to be named one of the founding dponsors of the new arena, and be part of the next exciting chapter for not only the team, but all of Milwaukee."

Miller Brewing Co. joins BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Johnson Controls as founding partners of the new Bucks arena.